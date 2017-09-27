Video: Liars – “Staring At Zero”

Liars have released a new video for “Staring At Zero,” off of their eighth full-length release TFCF. The video features two young men on a boat exploring the Australian bush, where sole remaining band member Angus Andrew recorded the new album. What they encounter over the course of the video is mysterious and ominous as the song’s MF Doom-esque beat. This is the second video from TFCF, following a clip for postmodern working class anthem “Cred Woes” last month. Watch the video below, and read our interview with Liars mastermind Angus Andrew about the new album.