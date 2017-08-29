Video: Liars – “Cred Woes”

“Cred Woes,” the first single from Liars’ eight album TFCF, is a darkly funny song about the drudgery of low-wage work. Its accompanying video, directed by Yoonha Park and released today, follows a similar tack, centering on a bike delivery guy in NYC whose personal life seems to unravel as his route goes on unchanged. Watch it below and read our interview with Liars frontman Angus Andrew about the album and his new status as the only permanent member of the band.