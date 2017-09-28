Video: Grizzly Bear – “Losing All Sense”

Grizzly Bear have shared the video for “Losing All Sense,” a single from their August album Painted Ruins. The clip is a simultaneously haunting and wonderfully kitschy effort from director Cody Critcheloe of the band/multimedia creative unity Ssion, with appearances from Freaks and Geeks and Dawson’s Creek icon Busy Phillips and Droste himself. In an accompanying interview with Dazed, Ed Droste had this to say about the clip:

It’s like David Lynch meets the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meets Heathers or something. It’s kind of campy and dark and surreal. I’m so excited for it to come out. It’s starring my friend Busy Philipps, another friend Freckle who’s an actress and a prominent genderfluid figure, and others…

The band has previously shared videos for “Mourning Sound” (starring Harry Potter/Gossip Girl star Clemence Poesy) and “Neighbors.” Watch below.