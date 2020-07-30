The War on Drugs, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Waxahatchee, Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen and Christopher Bear, and TV on the Radio’s Kyp Malone and Jaleel Bunton will all participate in an online concert. The only price of admission? Verifying your voter registration status and, if necessary, registering.

The Vote Ready Live event — set for Friday, Aug. 14 at 7 pm ET — will feature original, self-recorded performances. The lineup also includes Kevin Morby, Hand Habits, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Ciggy, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin, The Building, and Our Native Daughters’ Allison Russell and Leyla McCalla.

The event was created by voter registration nonprofit HeadCount, along with Fort William Artist Management and Live From Out There. In a statement, HeadCount executive director Andy Bernstein described the show as the “first of its kind.”

“We love the idea of serving up original performances to anyone who checks their voter registration status,” he said. “We applaud the artists and Fort William Management for their leadership, and we hope it inspires many more similar events in the future.”

To stream for free, check your registration status before 6 p.m. ET on August 13. After that point, you can purchase an eTicket for $20 via the Live From Out There site. (Those who can’t register to vote in the U.S. can earn free access to the stream by pledging to vote.)

Meanwhile, you can also use the event page to find more info about elected officials and 2020 candidates.