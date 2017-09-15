Stream Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ The Vietnam War Soundtrack

The Vietnam War, the latest epic history documentary from directors Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, airs on PBS beginning this Sunday (September 17). The exhaustive series runs 18 hours over 10 episodes, so naturally, it required a lot of soundtrack. In addition to 120 popular songs from the Vietnam era (only 38 of which fit on the official soundtrack) and new music by Yo-Yo Ma’s Silk Road Ensemble, Burns and Novick commissioned an original score from Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The official score—95 minutes of haunting, tragic, and vaguely menacing soundscapes—is now available to stream. The series also reportedly includes reworked versions of some earlier Nine Inch Nails material. Listen below, and read our 2016 interview with Reznor and Ross about some of the duo’s earlier film work.

So far this year, Nine Inch Nails have released two EPs, Not the Actual Events and ADD VIOLENCE. The band also appeared in season 3 of Twin Peaks.