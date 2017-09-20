Thom Yorke, Solange, and Nine Inch Nails to Headline Day for Night Festival

Houston’s Day for Night festival takes place December 15-17 and will feature a stacked lineup. This year’s roster is headlined by Radiohead’s Thom Yorke, Solange, Nine Inch Nails, St. Vincent, James Blake, and Tyler, the Creator. Other featured performers include Jamie xx, Perfume Genius, Cardi B, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Sky Ferreira, Lil B, and SPIN cover stars Priests and Jlin.

Day for Night will also feature a summit for talks from Laurie Anderson and Chelsea Manning. See the full lineup below. Tickets are on sale here.