Jack White’s Third Man Records Announces Classic Chess Records Reissues

Jack White has always taken a certain influence from blues music, and on Friday, the songwriter announced that his label and vinyl pressing plant, Third Man Records, would be reissuing classics from the early archives of Chess Records. Working in partnership with Universal Music Group, the label unveiled their first three 7″ vinyl singles on Friday, all from Mississippi Delta icon Muddy Waters: “Danish Boy” b/w “Young Fashioned Ways,” “She’s All Right” b/w “Sad, Sad Day” and “Rollin’ Stone” b/w “Walking Blues.”

Third Man plans to unveil more Chess reissues in the near future, including Waters’ 1968 classic Electric Mud, as Pitchfork reports. Time will tell if the label will dip further into Chess’ rich history, which includes countless foundational releases from artists like Chuck Berry, Willie Dixon, and Howlin’ Wolf, among others. Third Man has handled similar reissues from other classic labels like Sun Records and Tamla Records.