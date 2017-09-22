News \
Stream the Killers New Album Wonderful Wonderful
Five years since their last release, The Killers are back with their new album, Wonderful Wonderful. The release follows singles “The Calling,” “Some Kind of Love,” “Run For Cover,” and “Wonderful Wonderful” their fourth album Battle Born in 2012, as well as a greatest hits album in 2013. The release includes writing credit from Brian Eno, and introduces a refined palette of lush, ambient textures to their already anthemic, arena-filling songwriting. Check out the album below.