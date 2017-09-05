Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” Ousts “Despacito” as New No. 1

As expected, Taylor Swift’s scandalous new song “Look What You Made Me Do” is now the No. 1 song in the country. The lead single off Reputation broke the record for first-day streaming (8 million plays) and most first-day views for its lyrics video (19 million), but debuted at No. 77 on the Hot 100 strictly off airplay alone. “Look What You Made Me Do” is Swift’s fifth No. 1 song.

“Look What You Made Me Do” topples Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s Justin Bieber-assisted hit “Despacito,” which made history by tying Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s “One Sweet Day” for most weeks spent at No. 1. at 16 weeks.