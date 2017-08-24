It’sssss here. On Wednesday, Taylor Swift followed up three days’ worth of snake-themed teaser videos with the formal announcement of her sixth studio album, Reputation. The album is out November 10, and lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” is out right now. Listen below.

Reputation follows Swift’s 2014 album 1989, which spawned hits like “Shake It Off” and “Blank Space” and won Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Chart data geeks will be watching “Look What You Made Me Do” closely. If the song hits #1 right away, as did the lead singles from Swift’s previous two albums, it could block Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber’s “Despacito” from achieving an all-time record for most weeks at the top.