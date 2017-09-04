Watch St. Vincent’s Bizarre Mock Interview Scripted By Carrie Brownstein

Part of the rollout for St. Vincent’s forthcoming new album has included the creation of her own “interview kit”—a hyper-stylized series of clips in which she participates in mock interviews while models in fetish gear stand with her around a green screen.

Over the last few days, she’s posted a handful of the clips to her Instagram, which consist entirely of Annie Clark giving answers to a nonexistent interviewer that are interjected with bizarre deadpan prompts. According to a recent New Yorker profile in which she explained the idea herself, the songwriter worked with her friend Carrie Brownstein to script the videos, which you can watch below for yourself.

A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) on Sep 1, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) on Sep 1, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) on Sep 1, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

A post shared by St. Vincent (@st_vincent) on Sep 2, 2017 at 9:13am PDT