Watch St. Vincent’s Bizarre Mock Interview Scripted By Carrie Brownstein
Part of the rollout for St. Vincent’s forthcoming new album has included the creation of her own “interview kit”—a hyper-stylized series of clips in which she participates in mock interviews while models in fetish gear stand with her around a green screen.
Over the last few days, she’s posted a handful of the clips to her Instagram, which consist entirely of Annie Clark giving answers to a nonexistent interviewer that are interjected with bizarre deadpan prompts. According to a recent New Yorker profile in which she explained the idea herself, the songwriter worked with her friend Carrie Brownstein to script the videos, which you can watch below for yourself.