Lil Yachty’s latest video is for Teenage Emotions’ “Better,” which features London’s Stefflon Don. The clip finds the 20-year-old king of teens trapped between an island and a fantasy. Caribbean artist Popcaan randomly makes a cameo appearance. Watch the video below. Lil Yachty said last month that Lil Boat 2, his follow-up to last year’s mixtape, is coming soon.