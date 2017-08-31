A few days after his gig as a Video Music Awards correspondent, Lil Yachty hopped on Instagram to deliver concert footage that ends with a music update: “Lil Boat 2 Coming Soon.” The upcoming project will be a sequel to his debut commercial mixtape, which featured the “Minnesota” remix and “One Night.”

Lil Yachty’s last project was his debut album Teenage Emotions, which fared poorly commercially despite Yachty being a cultural hot topic at the time of its release. “I understand first week numbers didn’t do what most people expected but that’s only because they don’t understand me,” he said in an Instagram post addressing the disappointing sales numbers. “They don’t understand us. I don’t expect anybody to. I make it for those who listen.”