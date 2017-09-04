News \
Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s New Virgil Abloh-Directed Video for “XO Tour Llif3″
Following the release of his chart-topping new mixtape Luv Is Rage 2, Lil Uzi Vert has just shared the official video for the single, “XO Tour Llif3″. Directed by fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who’s label Off-White is featured prominently on the album’s cover art, the video features zombie girls, Arabic subtitles, and an appearance by the Weeknd, who Uzi was on tour with at the time of the song’s first appearance on Soundcloud. The video follows an earlier cartoon lyric video also licensed by WMG Music. Check it out below.