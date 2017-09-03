Lil Uzi Vert’s Luv Is Rage 2 Debuts at No. 1

Lil Uzi Vert has just earned his first No. 1 album. Now over a week since its release, Luv Is Rage 2 has earned the streaming equivalent of 135,000 album units in the week between August 24 and August 31, as Billboard reports. Of this total debut number, 28,000 represent represent traditional album’s sales, either as digital downloads or physical purchases.

With over 100,000 in streaming equivalent units, the album has become the third-largest streaming debut of 2017 behind Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. and Drake’s More Life. It also dethrones Brand New’s Science Fiction at No. 1 from the week before. The release features his hit single “XO TOUR Llif3,” which has previously peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in June. Check out the full report from Billboard here.