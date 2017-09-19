Video: Liam Payne and Zedd – “Get Low”

One Directioner Liam Payne paired up with producer Zedd to create a spontaneous “live” video for their single, “Get Low.” The video features the pair galavanting around some of the busiest areas in London, such as Trafalgar Square and Convent Garden, surprising fans with their mobile performance. Touring with a veritable flash mob of backup dancers, Payne and Zedd treat their fans to selfies, sing-alongs, and dance lessons along their route. Director Andrew Donoho alternates between traditional glossy glamour shots and grainy documentary-style behind-the-scenes clips to highlight the spontaneous feel of their surprise performances. The video ends with an appropriately British shot of the pair embedded in a crowd of superfans in front of the London Bridge.

Payne and Zedd released “Get Low” earlier this summer, and the song peaked at 91 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The single is a follow up to Payne’s first solo release, the Quavo collaboration track “Strip That Down.”

Catch Zedd on his “Echo Tour” across North America this fall, starting September 29 in Vancouver.