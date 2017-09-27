New Music \

Liam Gallagher – “Greedy Soul”

One Love Manchester Benefit Concert
Liam Gallagher’s latest solo song is “Greedy Soul,” an uptempo rocker he’s played all summer, including at his abortive Lollapalooza set. Just before the single release, Gallagher performed the new song and lead single “Wall of Glass” on Later… with Jools Holland.

According to Gallagher, the lyrics to “Greedy Soul” received a stamp of approval from famed songwriter Jimmy Webb:

“Greedy Soul” appears on Gallagher’s forthcoming solo album As You Were, out October 6. Listen below.

Anna Gaca
