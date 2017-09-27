Liam Gallagher – “Greedy Soul”

Liam Gallagher’s latest solo song is “Greedy Soul,” an uptempo rocker he’s played all summer, including at his abortive Lollapalooza set. Just before the single release, Gallagher performed the new song and lead single “Wall of Glass” on Later… with Jools Holland.

According to Gallagher, the lyrics to “Greedy Soul” received a stamp of approval from famed songwriter Jimmy Webb:

Jimmy Webb said tnight that it’s along way down when your the wrong way round was 1 of the finest lyrics he’s ever heard as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 26, 2017

“Greedy Soul” appears on Gallagher’s forthcoming solo album As You Were, out October 6. Listen below.

