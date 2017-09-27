Watch Liam Gallagher Perform “Wall of Glass” and “Greedy Soul” on Later…With Jools Holland

Liam Gallagher performed on Later… With Jools Holland last night, even though Jools once called him “Noel” on TV. The former Oasis singer ran through “Wall of Glass,” his first single from his upcoming solo album As You Were, as well as a new song, “Greedy Soul.” The latter is a driving, grungy rock single, which erupts into a chorus featuring a full horn section and a trio of backing singers to conjure some Exile on Main St.-like impression. Gallagher performed it live throughout the summer. As You Were is out October 6. Watch the performances below.

Liam Gallagher finishing off Later…with Jools Holland with ‘Greedy Soul’ tonight. pic.twitter.com/4G3vnYzjbW — Mainly Oasis (@MainlyOasis) September 26, 2017