Watch Liam Gallagher Perform “Wall of Glass” and “Greedy Soul” on Later…With Jools Holland

Big Day Out 2014 - Auckland
CREDIT: Jason Oxenham/Getty Images

Liam Gallagher performed on Later… With Jools Holland last night, even though Jools once called him “Noel” on TV. The former Oasis singer ran through “Wall of Glass,” his first single from his upcoming solo album As You Were, as well as a new song, “Greedy Soul.” The latter is a driving, grungy rock single, which erupts into a chorus featuring a full horn section and a trio of backing singers to conjure some Exile on Main St.-like impression. Gallagher performed it live throughout the summer. As You Were is out October 6. Watch the performances below.

Winston Cook-Wilson
