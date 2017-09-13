Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith – “To Feel Your Best”

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith’s new full-length The Kid is due out October 6, courtesy of Western Vinyl. The L.A. singer-songwriter and noted synth expert has already released two strong singles from the ambitious album, which is an unusually pop-song-oriented release for her: “An Intention” and “To Follow and Lead.” The latest, “To Feel Your Best,” is built off of an elaborate bed of interwoven vocal samples. Eventually, Smith slowly begins to develop a ruminative pop chorale on top of it, with a groovy backbeat and hints of saxophone, flute, and strings drifting up underneath the whole edifice at tasteful moments. Listen below.