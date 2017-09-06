Justin Timberlake Is the Special Pop Star Guest on the New Foo Fighters Album

Since June, Foo Fighters chairman Dave Grohl, has been teasing the fact that the band’s upcoming album Concrete and Gold includes a guest turn from “the biggest pop star in the world.” It became clear that Grohl was probably exaggerating after he shot down the Taylor Swift and Adele rumors. It turns out he was really stretching the truth: According to a new Rolling Stone profile about the band, the mystery guest on Concrete and Gold is Justin Timberlake. Here’s Rolling Stone’s description of Timberlake and Grohl’s interactions:

[Timberlake] listened to what the Foos were doing and liked what he heard, and pretty soon he and Grohl were hanging out regularly. “We’d drink whiskey in the parking lot,” Grohl says. “He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, ‘Can I sing on your record? I don’t want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.’ ” So the band had him add some “la la la’s” to one track. “He nailed it,” Grohl says. “I’m telling you – the guy’s going somewhere.”

Whiskey? Parking lots? “La la la”s? What a couple of wild and crazy guys! Concrete and Gold is also set to feature Paul McCartney on drums and a 30-voice choir overdubbed by Boys II Men’s Shawn Shockton. The album is out on Friday; read our roundup of everything we know about it so far here.