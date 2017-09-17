Ed Sheeran Also Cancels St. Louis Show Over Safety Concerns

Following in U2’s footsteps, Ed Sheeran has cancelled his show in St. Louis tonight. Residents of the city are protesting the acquittal of police officer Jason Stockley in the fatal shooting of black motorist Anthony Lamar Smith. Sheeran’s touring group issued this statement on the musician’s website regarding the cancelled Scottrade Center performance:

With the safety of the fans being of upmost concern, and after consulting with local officials, who could not fully commit to providing a sufficient amount of police and other city services support, we felt it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel Sunday night’s show. While we regret to have had to come to this decision, we do look forward to returning to St. Louis as soon as Ed’s schedule will allow in 2018.

Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.