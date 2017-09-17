U2 Cancel St. Louis Performance Citing Security Concerns

Last night, U2 cancelled their performance in St. Louis, Missouri, citing a string of recent protests that have erupted in the city following the acquittal of St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. The band issued a statement in partnership with Live Nation stating that the show was cancelled because the St. Louis Police Department is “not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size.” Read the statement in full below:

We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity. In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans’ safety by proceeding with tonight’s concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment.

U2 frontman Bono followed the statement with a message via Instagram, where he posted a memorial drawing with an extended apology for hopeful attendees. Check it out below: