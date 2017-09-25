Watch Drake, LeBron James, and Chris Bosh Interview Each Other About Vince Carter

Drake has mainly kept to himself over the past few months outside of philanthropy efforts and an awards show gig. Today we get to hear his speaking voice once more for a good cause: Vince Carter.

The Toronto International Film Festival featured a screening of The Carter Effect, a documentary that details how Carter’s nightly highlight reel shone a light on a once-overlooked city. Although the festival has already passed, Uninterrupted, the LeBron James-founded digital platform, has just released a conversation between James, Drake, and Toronto Raptors alum Chris Bosh that features them fanning out over Carter. The legend has been in the league since James was in high school and before Drake was even on Degrassi, so there’s a slight sense of childlike adulation that threads the discussion. Watch their 20-minute talk below.