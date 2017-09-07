Drake, Justin Bieber Join Hurricane Relief Telethon

Next week, all the major networks will air a one-hour telethon to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The show is set to feature a long list of very, very famous people, including Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, and Barbra Streisand. Now TMZ reports that even more celebrities have jumped on board, including two smiley Canadians who might be the biggest male pop stars in the world. Drake, who runs an annual Houston appreciation event, will be on board. So will Justin Bieber, who hasn’t performed since he cancelled his entire tour back in July. We don’t know if either of them will actually perform, but they’ll be there.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.