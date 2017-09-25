Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” Dethrones Taylor Swift as No. 1 Song in America

After spending a few weeks in the country’s Top 5, Cardi B’s breakthrough hit “Bodak Yellow” is now the No. 1 song in the country. The anthem had spent the prior two weeks stuck behind Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” which has sunk two spots down to No. 3.

“Bodak Yellow” also happens to be the first solo female hip-hop No. 1 since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” topped the Hot 100 in 1998. Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” hit No. 1 in 2014, but did so with Charli XCX on the hook. Nicki Minaj’s 2014 hit “Anaconda” nearly achieved the feat, but it peaked at No. 2 even with its scandalous video.

The news comes a day after J. Cole shouted her out on Twitter and as she’s preparing her debut album. Relive the tale of the bloody shoes below.