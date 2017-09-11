Man Arrested for Murder of Attendee at UK’s Bestival Music Fest

A man has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 25-year-old attendee at Bestival, a music festival in southwest England, over the weekend. The Independent reports that the victim, an attendee who’d traveled from London, was reported missing after midnight Monday morning, and her body was found in the woods at the edge of the festival venue, Dorset’s Lulworth Castle.

The man who was arrested on suspicion of murdering her, a 28-year-old, is also from London. He is currently being questioned by the police, according to the BBC.

“Very sadly, following a search of the area the body of the woman was located in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site,” Dorset police said. “An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding her death and a cordon is in place on site while forensic examinations are being carried out.”

Bestival, a four-day festival in its 13th year, attracted attendees in the tens of thousands for performances from The xx, A Tribe Called Quest, Dizzee Rascal, DJ Shadow, and many others. On Sunday, the grounds were temporarily evacuated due to severe rain and winds at the castle site.