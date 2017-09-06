Video: Beck – “Up All Night”

Beck has released a video for “Up All Night,” a disco-like, Top-40-pursuant single he first released last year, and which will be included on his upcoming 13th studio album Colors. In the clip, directed by CANADA, a young woman in makeshift armor parkour-leaps through a dimly-lit, debacherous party. It’s definitely a better visual treatment for the track than the Fossil smartwatch commercial it originally soundtracked.

Earlier today, Beck premiered a new song from the new album called “No Distractions“; the other previously-released songs from the record are “Wow,” “Dear Life” and the now-two-year-old “Dreams.” Colors is out October 13 on Capitol. Watch the “Up All Night” clip below.