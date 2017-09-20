Arcade Fire – “Mind Games” (John Lennon Cover)

Arcade Fire have committed the version of John Lennon’s “Mind Games” that they have performed during their tour dates behind their recent album Everything Now, most notably at a Lollapalooza afterparty, to tape. The band recorded Lennon’s 1973 hit for the Spotify Singles series, reminding us how much Win Butler has imported from John Lennon’s way of phrasing and singing. It’s not quite as good as Kevin Spacey’s version, but it’s okay.

The band also recorded a new version of the title track to their new album. Listen to both below.