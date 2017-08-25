Geologist of Animal Collective Made an Hour-Long Mix Almost Entirely Out of “Dark Star” and “Interstellar Overdrive”

The headiest thing you hear today will surely be this new DJ mix made by Brian Weitz aka Geologist of Animal Collective, which presents alternating snippets from various versions of the Grateful Dead’s “Dark Star” and Pink Floyd’s “Interstellar Overdrive” over and over for fifty-nine minutes. Each of these songs is a signature cosmic journey for its respective bands: the studio version of “Interstellar Overdrive” is a nine-minute freakout, and the Dead used “Dark Star” as a launchpad for some of their most adventurous and rewarding live jamming.

Weitz deftly edits the two opuses into a single transportive piece, occasionally dropping in passages of his own swirling minimalist electronic music. He assembled the mix for a recent episode “The O’Brien System,” his show on the internet radio station NTS, in commemoration of what would have been Jerry Garcia’s 75th birthday, and the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s debut Piper at the Gates of Dawn, both of which happened earlier this month. Hear it below, and see a list of each “Dark Star” and “Interstellar Overdrive” version included in the mix via music writer Jesse Jarnow after that.