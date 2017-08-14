News \

Superchunk Do Not Want the Support of Donald Trump Fans

2014 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Day 3
CREDIT: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

One Twitter pundit, whose bio section includes the notations “#SupportTrump,” “#DraintheSwamp” and “#BenCarson,” had a theory about why pop-punk icons Superchunk began a recent concert by volunteering some anti-Donald-Trump sentiments. The Chapel Hill band expeditiously affirmed her reading of the situation.

For those of you keeping score: In June, Superchunk released a 7” benefitting Planned Parenthood, and in December, lead singer Mac McCaughan posted a grim post-election postmortem of 2016 called “Happy New Year (Prince Can’t Die Again).” Yesterday, @hauserlisa1 retweeted a fake Julian Assange account that called Black Lives Matter a hate group and an article offering proof that George Soros effectively “ruled Ukraine” in 2014.

Listen to Superchunk’s recent Chelsea-Manning-referencing single “I Got Cut” below.

Winston Cook-Wilson
Tags: donald trump, superchunk