TMZ: California Democrats Are Reportedly Pushing Bieber Manager Scooter Braun to Run for Governor

California’s Democratic Party establishment is urging Scooter Braun to run for governor, TMZ reports. Braun is an entertainment industry manager whose clients include Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and Usher, and has also hosted fundraisers for Democratic candidates like Hillary Clinton in the past.

According to TMZ’s report, which cites anonymous sources, support began to coalesce around Braun for governor among “a number of Democratic fundraisers and political operatives” after a speech he gave about victims of the May terror attack at a Grande concert in Manchester. According to one of TMZ’s sources, power brokers are hoping Braun will enter the race because the current Democratic frontrunners—incumbent lieutenant governor Gavin Newsom and L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa—are seen as “flawed.” But there’s no confirmation from Braun that he’s actually considering a run.

We’ve reached out to the California Democratic Party and the Newsom and Villaraigosa campaigns for comment, and will update this post if we hear back. Watch Braun’s Manchester speech below.