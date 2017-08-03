News \
Stream Lollapalooza Live: Blink-182, The Killers, Lorde, Migos, Mac DeMarco, and More
Lollapalooza 2017 kicks off in Chicago tonight, and if you weren’t able to attend, perhaps you’ll enjoy watching the livestream. The official stream kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday (August 3) and runs through this weekend. You’ll be able to catch Lorde, Blink-182, the Killers, Migos, Muse, Justice, Big Sean, Mac DeMarco, Lil Uzi Vert, Run the Jewels, Crystal Castles, Sylvan Esso, Cloud Nothings, Liam Gallagher, and the Drums, among many more.
Sadly, the livestream doesn’t include every act—headlining sets by Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper, and the xx are among those only available in person.
Stream Lollapalooza 2017 below, and scroll down to see the weekend’s full livestream lineup.
August 3
Migos
Cage the Elephant
Wiz Khalifa
Lorde
August 4
Mondo Cozmo
Kweku Collins
Cheat Codes
San Holo
Harriet Brown
White Reaper
The Districts
Ookay
Temples
Hippo Campus
Slushii
Phantogram
Cloud Nothings
A-Trak
Liam Gallagher
George Ezra
Baauer
Tegan And Sara
Majid Jordan
Lil Uzi Vert
Run The Jewels
Foster The People
DJ Snake
The Killers
blink-182
Crystal Castles
August 5
The Shelters
San Fermin
Kweku Collins
Harriet Brown
The Pretty Reckless
Alvvays
Zara Larsson
Ephwurd
Glass Animals
Léon
3lau
Royal Blood
Whitney
NGHTMRE
alt-J
Vance Joy
Gramatik
The Head and The Heart
Banks
Muse
August 6
Barns Courtney
Xavier Omar
Vant
Andrew McMahon
The Drums
Jai Wolf
Tovelo
Wax Motif
Milky Chance
Slander
London Grammar
Sylvan Esso
Borgore
The Shins
Little Dragon
DVBBS
Big Sean
Mac DeMarco
Justice