Stream Lollapalooza Live: Blink-182, The Killers, Lorde, Migos, Mac DeMarco, and More

Lollapalooza 2017 kicks off in Chicago tonight, and if you weren’t able to attend, perhaps you’ll enjoy watching the livestream. The official stream kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday (August 3) and runs through this weekend. You’ll be able to catch Lorde, Blink-182, the Killers, Migos, Muse, Justice, Big Sean, Mac DeMarco, Lil Uzi Vert, Run the Jewels, Crystal Castles, Sylvan Esso, Cloud Nothings, Liam Gallagher, and the Drums, among many more.

Sadly, the livestream doesn’t include every act—headlining sets by Arcade Fire, Chance the Rapper, and the xx are among those only available in person.

Stream Lollapalooza 2017 below, and scroll down to see the weekend’s full livestream lineup.

August 3

Migos

Cage the Elephant

Wiz Khalifa

Lorde

August 4

Mondo Cozmo

Kweku Collins

Cheat Codes

San Holo

Harriet Brown

White Reaper

The Districts

Ookay

Temples

Hippo Campus

Slushii

Phantogram

Cloud Nothings

A-Trak

Liam Gallagher

George Ezra

Baauer

Tegan And Sara

Majid Jordan

Lil Uzi Vert

Run The Jewels

Foster The People

​DJ Snake

The Killers

blink-182

Crystal Castles

August 5

The Shelters

San Fermin

Kweku Collins

Harriet Brown

The Pretty Reckless

Alvvays

Zara Larsson

Ephwurd

Glass Animals

Léon

3lau

Royal Blood

Whitney

NGHTMRE

alt-J

Vance Joy

Gramatik

The Head and The Heart

Banks

Muse

August 6

Barns Courtney

Xavier Omar

Vant

Andrew McMahon

The Drums

Jai Wolf

Tovelo

Wax Motif

Milky Chance

Slander

London Grammar

Sylvan Esso

Borgore

The Shins

Little Dragon

DVBBS

Big Sean

Mac DeMarco

Justice