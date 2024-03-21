Lollapalooza 2024 Tickets Are On Sale Now

Earlier this week, Lollapalooza revealed its 2024 lineup. SZA, Tyler, the Creator, Blink-182 and the Killers will headline the four-date festival, which takes place Aug. 1-4 at Chicago’s Grant Park, where it has been since 2005.

Tickets for the mega-festival are on sale now at the festival’s website. The price for a four-day GA pass starts at $385. Four-day GA+ tickets, which include access to private lounges, air-conditioned bathrooms, expedited entry and more, start at $715.

Additionally, VIP tickets start at $1,565. With a VIP ticket, attendees will have access to on-field viewing behind the North and South main stages, in addition to access to the two Lolla Lounges, along with golf cart shuttle transportation and more. Four-day Platinum tickets are priced at $4,500 and give attendees access to the Platinum lounges with complimentary food and beverages, front-of-stage viewing areas at six stages, golf cart shuttle transportation and much more.

It’s important to note that the prices listed above are just for the pre-sale. Ticket prices will increase for the general on sale, which is at noon CST today. Single-day tickets will be available at a later date.

As always, children eight and under may attend for free with a ticketed adult and enjoy Kidzapalooza, Presented by Lifeway Kefir, an interactive music playground within the festival featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more.