SZA, Tyler the Creator, Blink-182, Killers Set For Lollapalooza

SZA, Tyler, the Creator, blink-182, the Killers, Future x Metro Boomin, Hozier, Stray Kids, Melanie Martinez and Skrillex lead the lineup for the 2024 edition of Lollapalooza, which will take place Aug. 1-4 at Grant Park in Chicago.

The bill also features Laufey performing with the Chicago Philharmonic, Deftones, Tate McRae, Reneé Rapp, Faye Webster, Sexyy Red, Vince Staples, Killer Mike, Kesha, Four Tet, U.K, breakout Raye, Zedd, Dominic Fike, Jungle, Teddy Swims and Benson Boone. Other up-and-comers set to appear at the festival include the Last Dinner Party, d4vd, Tyla, Qveen Herby, Flo and Olivia Dean.

As usual, kids under 8 get in free with an adult who has purchased a festival ticket.

Presale tickets will be available for a two-hour window between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. CT on Thursday (March 21), after which point the price will increase for the general public on-sale. Click here to sign up.

In January, Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza, debuted at Sundance. The series chronicles the journey from the fest’s origins as a Jane’s Addiction farewell tour to its becoming a cultural phenomenon.

