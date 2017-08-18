Every Drag City Release (Almost) is Now Available on Apple Music

After gradually adding releases for the past couple of months, nearly all of indie label Drag City’s long un-streamable catalogue, covering its entire 28 year tenure, is now available on Apple Music (Spotify, on the other hand, still only boasts “The Muppet Show Theme” from the 2011 Muppets movie when you search “Joanna Newsom.”) In a press release, the label clarified that the “entire(ish)” catalog was available, though it’s unclear how much, and what exactly, is missing.

Apple subscribers can sample all of your old Silver Jews, Bonnie “Prince” Billy/Palace Music/Will Oldham, Smog, and Six Organs of Admittance favorites, or bang new classics from the likes Jessica Pratt and Cate LeBon. Head over to the Drag City landing page on iTunes/Apple Music; click the link below to sample.