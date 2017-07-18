Sky Ferreira on New Album: “I Am Planning on Making Something and Putting Out Something Soon”

The multi-talented Sky Ferreira’s debut record Night Time My Time was released in 2013, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the follow-up for four years now. In 2015, she played a new song called “Guardian” live, and she announced the new record would be titled Masochism. There have been periodic but ultimately unfulfilled teases since then—Feb. 2016, Sept. 2016, Jan. 2017—but the album has not yet materialized. Early this morning on Instagram, she shared another update:

“I was genuinely stuck at the mercy of other people before (for almost years at this point). No matter how hard I tried, it was beyond me. I couldn’t say anything because of the possibility that it would make things worse,” the note reads in part.

It predictably seems industry politics may have been at play in delaying Ferreira’s follow-up album, but she remains positive.

“For the first time in a very long time I have a support system to help me (music wise). It’s only up from here. I’m starting to be in a good place creatively/overall & I’m very excited to put out new stuff & I can’t promise that you’ll like it ~~everyone is different~~BUT I can promise that anything I put out myself is & will be whole hearted & 100000000 dedication.”

For now, seeing as there’s no other details or release date for album two, we can relive Ferreira’s recent appearance at the Roadhouse on Twin Peaks and listen to her on the Baby Driver soundtrack.