Paul Westerberg – “2HAWK_1″

Here’s “2HAWK_1,” a new song by the Replacements’ Paul Westerberg released via SoundCloud account “User 964848511″:



“Hawk,” as it’s probably fair to call it, was also posted on drywoodgarage.com, a domain newly registered by the Replacements’ publicist, Darren Hill of Ten Pin Management. Also this weekend, the Replacements’ mostly dormant social feeds were updated with a throwback image:

Does it mean something? Does it mean nothing? Listen to “2HAWK_1″ above and revisit SPIN’s 2016 interview with Westerberg about his previous project, an album recorded with Juliana Hatfield and released under the name the I Don’t Cares. [Star Tribune]