Watch Miguel Preview a New Song on Snoop Dogg’s Talk Show

Right before Independence Day, Snoop Dogg’s talk show GGN featured a gem of an appearance from psychedelic crooner Miguel. During their conversation, Miguel previewed a portion of his breezy upcoming single, which he says should be out next month. It doesn’t look like he’s lost his touch from the sound of this snippet. Watch the full interview below (the preview starts at 12:15). Miguel’s last album, the excellent WILDHEART, dropped in 2015.