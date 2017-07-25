Simpsons Creator Matt Groening Has a New Netflix Show Starring Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson

As Variety reports, Simpsons and Futurama creator Matt Groening is the latest big-name industry vet to pen a deal with Netflix. The partnership between the two was rumored in January of last year, but it’s now been confirmed that the streaming service has ordered twenty episodes of a Groening animated comedy-fantasy series called Disenchantment, set to air in two ten-episode batches.

Groening, 63, describes the show as “be[ing] about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you.” It’s set to feature Broad City’s Abbi Jacobson as the voice of the main character–a “hard-drinking princess,” as Variety describes it. Nat Faxon and Eric Andre will also be involved as voice talent, one of them as the princess’ elf companion and the other as her pet, possibly-imaginary demon.

This will mark Groening’s first major project since Futurama, which ended in 2013; Rough Draft, the animation studio who handled that show, will be working on Disenchantment as well. It’s impossible to say whether it will be good or not, but here’s hoping.