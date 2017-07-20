Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Dead at 41

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has died from an apparent suicide, TMZ reports. He was 41. According to TMZ, his wife discovered his body early Thursday morning. He’d reportedly hanged himself.

Linkin Park released their most recent album One More Light in May. The band was scheduled to embark on a major North American tour next week. Bennington was close friends with Chris Cornell, who also died by hanging earlier this year, and performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallejulah” at the Soundgarden singer’s memorial in late May.

Bennington is survived by his wife, Talinda Ann Bentley, and his six children, three with Bentley and three from two previous relationships.

UPDATE 3:02 pm: The Associated Press has also confirmed Bennington’s death. A spokesman for the Los Angeles County coroner said the death is being investigated as a suicide.

UPDATE 3:28 pm: Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda tweeted a brief statement about Bennington’s death.