The current evolution of the Donald Trump administration’s Russia election conspiracy involves Trump’s ratfaced son, a shady Russian lawyer, a Russian billionaire, and his pop star son. You can read a detailed post about the subject here—but you can also just watch the music video that ropes together Trump (Sr.), the billionaire (Aras Agalarov), and his son, a pop singer named Emin Agalarov, who leveraged his connections to score a cameo in which America’s future president reprises the role he was previously most famous for: fake firing people on television.

The video, for Agalarov’s single “In Another Life,” features a thinly conceived plot centering around contestants in the 2013 Miss Universe pageant—it was that pageant, in Moscow, which brought the Agalarovs and Trumps together. Later, it would be Agalarov’s publicist, an industry veteran named Rob Goldstone, who would later connect Trump Jr. and the mysterious Russian lawyer who Trump Jr. believed to have incriminating information on Hillary Clinton. A typical political tale!