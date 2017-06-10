Watch Frank Ocean Finally Play His First Blonde Show in Denmark

After cancelling three other appearances, Frank Ocean finally performed at Denmark’s NorthSide Festival on Friday night. It’s his first live performance since 2014 and the first one since he released Blond(e), Endless, and all those great loosies, which means it’s the first time all of those songs are being done live. He went on almost 45 minutes late, but the performance is going on right now, and someone on Instagram is livestreaming it. If you’re on your phone and have the app, click here or alternately try here. 2017 is wild! You can also find some clips from the show, including performances of “Solo” and “Self Control,” below.

