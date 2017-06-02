Game 1 of the NBA Finals had two main takeaways: 1) The Cavaliers really ought to learn how to do transition defense, and 2) Rihanna is always the most important person in the room. Yes, you can argue against #2 since LeBron James was on the court. This would be a poor argument, however, because James never made “Sex With Me.”

Rihanna has been a noted LeBron fan for a while, and her support continued throughout the Cavs 22-point loss to the Warriors. Despite the bad defeat, Rihanna still defended James’ greatness. In fact, after the game, she was warding off hecklers as she left the arena. “It doesn’t matter, bitch,” Rihanna is heard saying in the below clip. “The king is still the king.”

Rihanna: “it doesn’t matter, bitch”, as she passes Cavs locker room. pic.twitter.com/6DJDBL25Gj — Tony Zarrella (@TonyZ19) June 2, 2017

Amazing.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

💀 pic.twitter.com/q0IyIPIbGK — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

James did have a solid game, but he wasn’t the night’s MVP. That title goes to Kevin Durant, who spent the night throttling the Cavaliers’ Charmin-soft defense for 38 points. Rihanna doesn’t care much for KD, though; her assistant was apparently caught heckling Durant (“BRICK”) during one of his free throws. The NBA star returned the favor by glancing in Rihanna’s direction after draining one of those shots before straight up grilling her in the fourth quarter following a three-pointer.

Listen: Rihanna yells “BRIIIIIICK!!!” at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Durant denied during the postgame conference that he stared down Rihanna. He could be lying, because that glare does belong to a man who was once willing to shoot his shot. And shooters will shoot.

RT @MurdaMookez I jus wanted to bite rihanna butt cheek!!! Damn!!!!—–>ME TOO lol — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 12, 2009