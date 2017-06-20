Just Blaze, Nas, Lil Wayne, and More React to Prodigy’s Death

There are plenty of evergreen debates when it comes to hip-hop, but Mobb Deep are the hardest—this is fact. Fans and fellow artists spent the afternoon paying their respects to Prodigy, who passed away earlier today following complications caused by sickle cell anemia crisis. Read the tributes below.

Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017

A post shared by Havoc of Mobb Deep (@mobbdeephavoc) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

I just got in the car. Phone is on shuffle. Song P and I JUST did started playing as soon as I got in. Trying to not break down. — Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) June 20, 2017

Family. We Mobb Deep 4 Ever. RIP PRODIGY A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Jun 20, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Man I’m rocked by the news of my man p passing… So many memories w him n havoc n the fellas.. Man im @ a loss — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 20, 2017

Damn man…. Life is a gift. p was a gift to his fam and the rap world RIP P — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 20, 2017

RIP PRODIGY sleep well king… — ghost (@therealstylesp) June 20, 2017

Damn … was just talking to p about a song we had with the other p Sean price we was saying can't wait to hear that shit ..Shit is crazy — ghost (@therealstylesp) June 20, 2017

new york and the world just changed. rest in peace Prodigy. — el-p (@therealelp) June 20, 2017

Rest In Paradise young Blood @PRODIGYMOBBDEEP can’t believe you gone lord we was just chilling !! Hold ya head @mobbdeephavoc pic.twitter.com/tXjogmHIfH — Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) June 20, 2017

“There’s a War going on outside No Man is safe from…” -The P, E Double: May Allah Be Pleased w our Brother. Your works remain. 🙏🏿 — سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 20, 2017

Prodigy was one of the people who raised me lyrically so I’ll basically be sad all day.. — ROYCE (@Royceda59) June 20, 2017

A true legend of the game, one of the greats to put NY on the map #RIP #Prodigy pic.twitter.com/u0E6SMTuF6 — Twista (@TWISTAgmg) June 20, 2017

- crazy thing Prodigy was still making good records… his recent projects are dope as well #bars… sad day. — BLACK MILK (@black_milk) June 20, 2017