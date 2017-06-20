News \
Just Blaze, Nas, Lil Wayne, and More React to Prodigy’s Death
There are plenty of evergreen debates when it comes to hip-hop, but Mobb Deep are the hardest—this is fact. Fans and fellow artists spent the afternoon paying their respects to Prodigy, who passed away earlier today following complications caused by sickle cell anemia crisis. Read the tributes below.
Damn. RiP to the great one Prodigy. Rap game lost a legend the world lost a G. 🙏🏽 to and for his fam. Love. MOBB
— Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) June 20, 2017
I been doing this shit for years. Holding heat, selling, using, abusing all kinds of drugs. Robbing niggas, running up in niggas cribs, you know, the whole shit. So don’t ever in your life get me confused with some of them other niggas that you might see on tv, or hear on the radio & such. Know what I’m saying? I mean this is me, P, I’m speaking for my fucking self. When you see me at thew show, on stage, or in the street, I definitely got the gat on me you know what I’m saying? Know what I mean? & it ain’t like I’m trying to be a tough guy, or make people think I’m crazy by saying all this shit… but what is is is that, I know how niggas get down. I used to be in the clubs, The Muse, The Tunnel, whatever the fuck. Niggas get they little drink on having fun with they little crew, start cutting, shooting or whatever, things like that. A lot of these so called rap niggas aint never seen no parts of that shit you know what I’m saying? You dig where Im coming from? & I know a lot of y’all niggas, matter fact all y’all niggas listening to this shit is like “Yeah, we gon see them Mobb Deep niggas we gon see what they about. You know what I’m saying? Touch them niggas we gon see where they head is at. So yo, I’m gonna let you niggas know right now. You ain’t gotta waste your time, or your money on your hospital bills. & if you step to me on a personal level I don’t back down easy. There’s a good chance your ass either gonna get shot, stabbed, or knuckled down..one out of the three. So don’t gamble with your life duke word up. 8 believe me, I know very well I could get shot, stabbed or fucked up too, whatever. I ain’t “Supernigga, I’m a little skinny mutha fucka. It’s all about who gets who first, though you know what I’m saying? So therefore, say no more. To all my niggas, get the money, frontin niggas get deceased. And oh yeah, to all them rap ass niggas with your half assed rhymes talking about how much you get high, how much weed you smoke, & that crazy space shit that don’t even make no sense, don’t ever speak to me when you see me, know what I’m saying? Word. I’ma have to get on some ol’ high school shit, start punching niggas in they faces for living.
I just got in the car. Phone is on shuffle. Song P and I JUST did started playing as soon as I got in. Trying to not break down.
— Just Blaze (@JustBlaze) June 20, 2017
Man I’m rocked by the news of my man p passing… So many memories w him n havoc n the fellas.. Man im @ a loss
— QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) June 20, 2017
RIP PRODIGY sleep well king…
— ghost (@therealstylesp) June 20, 2017
new york and the world just changed. rest in peace Prodigy.
— el-p (@therealelp) June 20, 2017
Rest In Paradise young Blood @PRODIGYMOBBDEEP can’t believe you gone lord we was just chilling !! Hold ya head @mobbdeephavoc pic.twitter.com/tXjogmHIfH
— Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) June 20, 2017
“There’s a War going on outside No Man is safe from…” -The P, E Double: May Allah Be Pleased w our Brother. Your works remain. 🙏🏿
— سيف الله (@JayElectronica) June 20, 2017
Prodigy was one of the people who raised me lyrically so I’ll basically be sad all day..
— ROYCE (@Royceda59) June 20, 2017
A true legend of the game, one of the greats to put NY on the map #RIP #Prodigy pic.twitter.com/u0E6SMTuF6
— Twista (@TWISTAgmg) June 20, 2017
- crazy thing Prodigy was still making good records… his recent projects are dope as well #bars… sad day.
— BLACK MILK (@black_milk) June 20, 2017
Terrible terrible news damn #prodigy no words. Im live on shade 45 sirius xm right now tune in we gonna talk all things P
— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) June 20, 2017