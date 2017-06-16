Watch Paramore Cover Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere”

At their European tour opener last night in Dublin, pop punk chart-toppers Paramore performed a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Everywhere.” The band is currently on tour in Europe in support of their new album, After Laughter, and will return to North America this fall for additional dates.

In addition to “Everywhere,” the band played new tracks like “Told Ya So” and debuted a live version of After Laughter’s “Fake Happy.” Watch videos of the performances below.