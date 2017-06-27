News \

NBA Awards 2017: Watch Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz Perform a Medley of “Realize,” “No Frauds” and “Swish Swish”

2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT - Inside
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur

The central musical performance of last night’s inaugural NBA Awards came from 2 Chainz and Nicki Minaj. First, the duo performed their Pretty Girls Like Trap Music single “Realize” in front of spiky-helmeted dancers who looked like extras from the movie Metropolis. Nicki, dressed in white furs, then ran through her Remy-Ma-shading track “No Frauds,” as if in response to the insults Remy Ma included in her BET Awards acceptance speech on Sunday night.

Minaj concluded with a performance of her verse from Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish,” topical for the NBA awards with its central basketball metaphor:

Minaj’s labelmate Drake also did a bunch of stuff at the show, including playing Steph Curry in a Get Out parody.

