Watch Lorde and Jack Antonoff Cover Robyn at Governor’s Ball

Lorde brought out Jack Antonoff (a.k.a. Bleachers) at her Governor’s Ball set in New York on Friday, June 2. The duo had a lot to celebrate–Bleachers’ new record, Gone Now, was released yesterday (which Antonoff raved about during his set a few hours before) and Lorde’s own Melodrama is out in two weeks. They performed Robyn’s “Hang with Me” as a duet, which they’ve done in the past, and Antonoff accompanied Lorde for her own song “Liability.” Then, he joined her on electric guitar for the live debut of her latest release “Perfect Places.” In all, Lorde performed six songs from the new record.

Watch a clip of the Lorde/Antonoff duet on “Hang with Me” below. Melodrama is out June 16th.