Lil Wayne: “Birdman, You Can Suck My Dick”

The feud between Lil Wayne and his former surrogate “daddy”/label head Birdman has been raging for over two-and-a-half years, with a high-stakes legal battle still being waged behind closed doors. Despite that one-off OG Cash Money reunion track early last year, Weezy has continued to express his disdain for Baby. At a Las Vegas concert this weekend, any rumors that the two had squashed their beef were apparently once again put to rest, as Weezy kicked into a song with an emphatic “Birdman, you can suck my dick!” Watch below, courtesy of DJ Akademiks:

As he always has, Birdman continues to play it cool and sanctimonious, asserting that he still thinks of Wayne as his son, and posting things like this nostalgic photo—just three days ago—to remind us of the fact. Wayne, meanwhile, at least seems comfortable hanging with Birdman’s (actual) son and daughter: last month, Birdman posted photos of Wayne and his children to Instagram. Birdman is also currently struggling under the weight of a lawsuit regarding missing profits for Drake’s first six albums and a comprehensive drubbing in the recent Rick Ross diss track “Idols Become Rivals,” which shed a new, insider light on Birdman’s notoriously shady business practices.