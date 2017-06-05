Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Docuseries Headed to BET

The Wopsters are headed to the small screen. On Monday (June 5), Gucci Mane and fiancé Keyshia Ka’oir announced their yet-to-be-titled docuseries slated for BET.

The show will follow the long-time couple as their families blend ahead of their upcoming nuptials in October 17, 2017. As they plan the “most extravagant celebrity wedding of the year,” the show will also offer a look into Guwop’s music and their individual hustles. Ka’oir is the CEO of a waist trainer company while La Flare will be releasing an autobiography.

The Atlanta rapper proposed to Ka’oir last November, presenting her with a ginormous diamond ring at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game. The pair met in 2010 when Ka’oir appeared in one of Gucci Mane’s videos, at his request.

The series will be executive produced by Carlos King for Kingdom Reign Entertainment, David George and Jordanna Hochman for iTV American with Oji Singletary as showrunner.

See the Ka’oir announcement below.