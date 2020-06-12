Gucci Mane has announced that he no longer wants to be a part of his longtime label, Atlantic Records.

“Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SoIcySummer,” he posted on Twitter on Thursday (June 11), which has now been deleted from the rapper’s feed. (You can find a screenshot of it here.)

Despite removing the tweet, Mane did retweet responses to his announcement, which you can see below.

Gucci calling out Atlantic records for being “polite racist”. It’s about time men start speaking on injustices, too. https://t.co/gVqVwX7LTj — Nicholas Liddle (@NLiddle16) June 12, 2020

Before this announcement, Mane also called artists to protest their labels.

“All artists let’s go on strike fuck these racist ass labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter fuck the crackers???” Mane tweeted but then took down from his feed.

@gucci1017 wants all artists to go on strike and says ”F*ck these racist ass labels burn them down too.” — y'all agree with Gucci? pic.twitter.com/jJeCnVnQMg — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 12, 2020

Gucci Mane and Atlantic Records have not made any comments since Mane’s tweets.

However, Atlantic Records has been promoting their black artists as well as sharing information on how people can learn more about Black Lives Matter and information on how people can help on their socials.