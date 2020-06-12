News \
Gucci Mane Says He’s Leaving Atlantic Records, Calls Label ‘Polite Racist’
Gucci Mane tweeted the announcement (June 11) but has since deleted the tweet
Gucci Mane has announced that he no longer wants to be a part of his longtime label, Atlantic Records.
“Leaving #AtlanticRecords July 3rd these crackers polite racist #SoIcySummer,” he posted on Twitter on Thursday (June 11), which has now been deleted from the rapper’s feed. (You can find a screenshot of it here.)
Despite removing the tweet, Mane did retweet responses to his announcement, which you can see below.
Before this announcement, Mane also called artists to protest their labels.
“All artists let’s go on strike fuck these racist ass labels burn them down too #BlackLivesMatter #BlackExecMatter fuck the crackers???” Mane tweeted but then took down from his feed.
Gucci Mane and Atlantic Records have not made any comments since Mane’s tweets.
However, Atlantic Records has been promoting their black artists as well as sharing information on how people can learn more about Black Lives Matter and information on how people can help on their socials.
View this post on Instagram
During this year’s Black Music Month, we’re celebrating the albums that got us through tough times. The songs that soundtracked our teenage years. And the projects that made us first fall in love with music. Share your favorite album or single made by a Black Artist using #BlackMusicSavedMe and challenge your friends & family to do the same.❤️🖤💚 link in bio for our #BMM playlist!